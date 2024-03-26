Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after buying an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

