Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

