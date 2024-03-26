Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 165 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,707 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.61 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

