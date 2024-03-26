Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 144.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock worth $10,547,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

