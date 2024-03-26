Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $361.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.72, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.