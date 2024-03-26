Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 141 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

