Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $122,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

