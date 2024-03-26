Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,925 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. William Blair downgraded Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

