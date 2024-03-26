Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Construction Partners worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 433,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,050.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 99,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,716.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 332,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.