Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 1.1 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.