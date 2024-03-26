Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OLK stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

