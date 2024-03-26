Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.