One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) PT Raised to $5.00 at Benchmark

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

OSS opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.27. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.