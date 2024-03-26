Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Onto Innovation worth $25,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,678,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $184.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.00. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $199.72.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

