Oppenheimer Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $90.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. 127,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.