OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OptimizeRx Trading Up 1.9 %
OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.01. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65.
Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx
In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OPRX
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OptimizeRx
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.