OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 1.9 %

OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.01. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

