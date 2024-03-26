Orbler (ORBR) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Orbler has a market cap of $108.03 million and approximately $247,917.46 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

