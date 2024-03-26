Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading 12.3% Higher

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.84. 196,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 298,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital increased their target price on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0896 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. 34.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

