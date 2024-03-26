Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSCR. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

