PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 277,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

