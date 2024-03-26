Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $189.32

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.32 and last traded at $189.01, with a volume of 52076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.
Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,338,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
