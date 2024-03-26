Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.69. 2,933,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,286. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

