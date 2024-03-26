Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $66.32 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

