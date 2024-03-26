Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 131.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.