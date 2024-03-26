Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Park Lawn Trading Down 0.6 %

PLC stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.90. 51,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,895. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.76 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLC shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

