Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) & Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Critical Analysis

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park Lawn and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -8.47% -9.64% -5.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Share Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Park Lawn and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Park Lawn presently has a consensus price target of $34.31, suggesting a potential upside of 165.89%. Given Park Lawn’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Smart Share Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Lawn and Smart Share Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global $411.50 million 0.39 -$103.12 million ($0.15) -4.16

Park Lawn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

Summary

Park Lawn beats Smart Share Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services. It also engages in the filing of death certificates and publication of death notices; and body preparation activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

