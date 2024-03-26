Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $504.56.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

PH opened at $550.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $308.26 and a 52-week high of $561.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.87 and its 200-day moving average is $450.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

