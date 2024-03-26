Paul Hayes Acquires 3,964 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.98) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,532.36).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

LON HWDN traded up GBX 18.40 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 886.60 ($11.20). 349,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 816.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.96. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 605 ($7.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 893.40 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,565.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWDN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.93) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.75) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 680 ($8.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 810.83 ($10.25).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

