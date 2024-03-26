Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 88,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

