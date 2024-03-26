PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.