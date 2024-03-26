PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. 10,219,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,673,789. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

