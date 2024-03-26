PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5 million-$56.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.2 million. PaySign also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

PaySign Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 300,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on PaySign from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 87,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,572,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,162,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $79,473.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 663.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 33.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 430.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,817 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Featured Stories

