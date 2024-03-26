Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 136,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGA

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 379,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,066,520.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $25,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $2,605,991. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.