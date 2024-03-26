PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,526. The stock has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

