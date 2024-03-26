PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,483. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

