PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. 4,278,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,526. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

