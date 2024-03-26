Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Perimeter Solutions traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.54. 120,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 818,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

