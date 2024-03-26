Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Perion Network worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 227.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

PERI stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 113,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,476. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

