PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PRT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 17,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.25.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.