PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,329,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56,579.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,473,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,953,000 after buying an additional 1,471,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. 3,648,456 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

