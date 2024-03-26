PFG Investments LLC Buys 95,174 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 802.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,174 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,501. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

