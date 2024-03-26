PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 4.3% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 2.9 %

TSLA traded up $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $177.67. The company had a trading volume of 112,973,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The firm has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

