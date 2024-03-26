PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $443.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,520,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,187,645. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.



