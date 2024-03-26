PFG Investments LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.65. 5,751,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

