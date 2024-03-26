PFG Investments LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.69. 2,933,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,286. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.23 and its 200 day moving average is $285.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.