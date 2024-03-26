PFG Investments LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.84. 334,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,535. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

