PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 3,186,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

