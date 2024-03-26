PFG Investments LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.65. The company has a market cap of $580.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

