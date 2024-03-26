PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 314.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 231,958 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $23,465,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,819,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.88. 196,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,454. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $179.80 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.76 and a 200-day moving average of $220.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.