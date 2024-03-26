PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. 717,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

